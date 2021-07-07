Emera's Sustainability Report Highlights Leadership Role in Energy Transition and Climate Commitment

Emera Inc.’s (TSX: EMA) latest sustainability report, now available on the company%26rsquo%3Bs+website, highlights its 2020 progress toward achieving its Climate+Commitment – a set of future-focused carbon reductions goals and a vision to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

Decarbonization has been central to Emera’s strategy for more than 15 years and the 2020+Emera+Sustainability+Report highlights our ongoing investment in cleaner, more reliable energy as we work toward our vision to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. It also outlines our continued support for our communities with $16 million contributed in 2020, with $6 million directed toward COVID-19 relief efforts. We’re also focused on supporting diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of our business and in our communities.

“ESG is core to strategy, culture and day to day operations at Emera,” Scott Balfour, President and CEO, Emera Inc. “And in many ways, our response to the pandemic has reinforced the strength and resiliency of our business, our strategy and our team.”

This year’s sustainability report highlights Emera’s continued commitment to delivering cleaner and renewable energy, while remaining focused on customer affordability and reliability. It also includes updates on other critical areas of the business including safety and Emera’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emera is also making progress on its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy, strengthening its commitment to strong, diverse and inclusive workplaces and communities. The Company has focused on education, recruitment and data collection to drive its approach. In 2020, Emera also established a %245+million+fund to support community initiatives to advance inclusion and diversity.

In addition to the oversight provided by Emera’s Board of Directors, in 2020 the Company also established a Sustainability Management Committee, chaired by the CEO and comprised of senior leaders from across the business. The committee oversees ESG initiatives, risks and opportunities across the company.

As with previous reports, no hard copies of the report will be printed in an effort to reduce waste. You can view, download or print the report here.

About Emera

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $31 billion in assets and 2020 revenues of more than $5.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in four Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H and EMA.PR.J. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

