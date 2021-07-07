Emera's Sustainability Report Highlights Leadership Role in Energy Transition and Climate Commitment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Emera's Sustainability Report Highlights Leadership Role in Energy Transition and Climate Commitment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Emera Inc.’s (TSX: EMA) latest sustainability report, now available on the company%26rsquo%3Bs+website, highlights its 2020 progress toward achieving its Climate+Commitment – a set of future-focused carbon reductions goals and a vision to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

Decarbonization has been central to Emera’s strategy for more than 15 years and the 2020+Emera+Sustainability+Report highlights our ongoing investment in cleaner, more reliable energy as we work toward our vision to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. It also outlines our continued support for our communities with $16 million contributed in 2020, with $6 million directed toward COVID-19 relief efforts. We’re also focused on supporting diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of our business and in our communities.

“ESG is core to strategy, culture and day to day operations at Emera,” Scott Balfour, President and CEO, Emera Inc. “And in many ways, our response to the pandemic has reinforced the strength and resiliency of our business, our strategy and our team.”

This year’s sustainability report highlights Emera’s continued commitment to delivering cleaner and renewable energy, while remaining focused on customer affordability and reliability. It also includes updates on other critical areas of the business including safety and Emera’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emera is also making progress on its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy, strengthening its commitment to strong, diverse and inclusive workplaces and communities. The Company has focused on education, recruitment and data collection to drive its approach. In 2020, Emera also established a %245+million+fund to support community initiatives to advance inclusion and diversity.

In addition to the oversight provided by Emera’s Board of Directors, in 2020 the Company also established a Sustainability Management Committee, chaired by the CEO and comprised of senior leaders from across the business. The committee oversees ESG initiatives, risks and opportunities across the company.

As with previous reports, no hard copies of the report will be printed in an effort to reduce waste. You can view, download or print the report here.

About Emera

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $31 billion in assets and 2020 revenues of more than $5.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in four Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H and EMA.PR.J. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210707005799r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005799/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment