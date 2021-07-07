Logo
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Federman & Sherwood announces that on June 29, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (Northern Division) against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR; NVMM). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is April 12, 2019 through May 25, 2021.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.federmanlaw.com%2Fblog%2Ffederman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-rekor-systems-inc-f-k-a-novume-solutions-inc%2F

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Rekor Systems, Inc. investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than Monday, August 30, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation, or should you have any questions regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Priscilla Scoggins at [email protected] or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

