SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Southwestern Energy Company

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Southwestern Energy Company ("Southwestern" or the "Company") (NYSE: SWN) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Indigo Natural Resources, LLC ("Indigo"), a privately held gas production company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the aggregate consideration to be paid to Indigo shareholders will consist of $400 million in cash and 339,270,568 shares of Southwestern common stock for a total value of approximately $2.7 billion. Upon closing of the merger, Southwestern's current shareholders will own approximately 67% of the combined company, with former Indigo shareholders owning approximately 33%.

If you own Southwestern shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/swn

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Southwestern's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, the deal's proposed equity split is fair to Southwestern shareholders, and all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-southwestern-energy-company-301327174.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP