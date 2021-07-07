Eyenovia to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP™) platform technology, today announced that management will present a corporate overview and host one-one-one meetings at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference, being held virtually July 13-14, 2021, and host one-on-meetings at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021, being held virtually July 14-15, 2021.
Details of the Ladenburg presentation are below:
|Date:
|Wednesday, July 14, 2021
|Time:
|9:00AM Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/eyen/2421499
About Eyenovia, Inc.
Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more information, visit www.eyenovia.com.
The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.
Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(646) 751-4363
Eyenovia Media Contact:
Sam Choinski
Pazanga Health Communications
[email protected]
(603) 489-5964
