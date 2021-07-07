ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results Release and Conference Call

ProAssurance+Corporation+%28NYSE%3APRA%29 will report results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the close of normal New+York+Stock+Exchange trading on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 am et on Friday, August 6, 2021 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing (888) 349-0134 (toll free), Canadian investors may dial (855) 669-9657 (toll free), and international investors may dial (412) 317-5145. The conference call will also be webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through at least August 6, 2022 using access code 10158352. Investors in the United States may dial (877) 344-7529 (toll free), Canadian investors may dial (855) 669-9658 (toll free), and international investors may dial (412) 317-0088. A replay will be available on the internet through at least August 6, 2022 at ProAssurance.com. ProAssurance will make a podcast of the call available on its website and on iTunes.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance+Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance.

ProAssurance Group is rated %26ldquo%3BA%26rdquo%3B+%28Excellent%29+by+AM+Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated %26ldquo%3BA-%26rdquo%3B+%28Strong%29+by+Fitch+Ratings. For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs follow %40ProAssurance+on+Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought-provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

