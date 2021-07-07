Urban Edge Properties Announces Release of 2020 ESG Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Urban Edge Properties Announces Release of 2020 ESG Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Urban Edge Properties (

NYSE:UE, Financial) announced today that it has issued its first annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report outlining the company’s ESG strategies, policies, and environmental performance metrics. The ESG Report also highlights the approach and progress made on a number of key initiatives addressed during the past year. The full report can be found in the investors section of our website: 2020+ESG+Report.

“Our ESG goals reflect our commitment to improve the environment, foster strong relationships with our employees and tenants and maintain high levels of transparency and governance standards,” said Jeff Olson, Chairman and CEO. “We’re excited to showcase our progress in our inaugural ESG report and look forward to providing updates as we advance our efforts in the future.”

Highlights of the 2020 ESG Report include:

Environmental:

Since our inception in 2015, Urban Edge has focused on improving the operational and energy efficiency of our properties including:

  • Replacing 4 million square feet of black roofs with energy-efficient white reflective roofing membranes
  • Replacing inefficient parking lot lighting with energy efficient LED fixtures at more than 40 properties
  • Utilizing a photovoltaic (solar cell) system capable of producing one-megawatt of power at our largest property, Bergen Town Center

Social:

Urban Edge has actively participated in social programs that support its ongoing commitment to its stakeholders including the following:

  • Since 2015, Urban Edge employees have contributed both time and financial resources generating $600,000 of donations to charitable organizations including company matched contributions
  • In 2020, Urban Edge employees raised more than $53,000 for 14 charitable initiatives in communities served by Urban Edge, including RAP4Bronx, food donation drives helping front-line workers at various hospitals and holding fundraising events for an orphanage in Puerto Rico
  • Urban Edge provides its employees with monthly Health and Wellness Programs including seminars that focus on financial, emotional, physical, and community wellness

Governance:

To further its commitment to leading governance practices, the Company:

  • Established an ESG Steering Committee to integrate performance strategies and policies across our portfolio to further enhance and improve all aspects of the organization’s ESG programs
  • Urban Edge plans to make annual data submissions to GRESB, aligning disclosures with SASB, TCFD and GRI as benchmarks

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 77 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210707005873r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005873/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment