Boston Properties to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021

Boston+Properties%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the close of trading. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the second quarter and provide a Company update.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 796-3880 (Domestic) or (443) 961-9013 (International) and entering the passcode 3259478.

There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bxp.com on the events+and+webcasts page.

Shortly after the call, a phone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 3259478. A replay of the webcast will be also available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for up to six months following the call.

ABOUT BOSTON PROPERTIES

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-traded developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by joint ventures, the Company's portfolio totals 51.6 million square feet and 196 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment.

