First Internet Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 21

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to issue its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date and Time:

Thursday, July 22, 2021, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Access:

(Passcode not required)

1-888-348-3664 (U.S. toll free)

1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)

1-412-902-4233 (International)

Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be joined into the First Internet Bancorp call.

Telephone Replay:

1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)

1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)

1-412-317-0088 (International)

Available through August 22, 2021

Replay Access Code:

10158195
The conference call replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended.

Webcast and Presentation Slides:

To access the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit
http%3A%2F%2Fwww.firstinternetbancorp.com and click the link provided for Earnings Call Webcast.

The webcast and slides will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be archived on the Company’s website for 12 months.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2021. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

