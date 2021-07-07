Logo
Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

To participate in the live telephone conference call:
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-888-317-6003
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 2915574

To access a telephone replay of the call:
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10157679
Date Accessible Through: August 29, 2021

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210707005675r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005675/en/

