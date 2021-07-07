Logo
AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., July 7, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today it will report second quarter 2021 earnings after market close on July 26, 2021. AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on July 27, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free webcast at www.AGNC.com. Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call.

A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.AGNC.com. Select the Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation link to download and print the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.

An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website after the call on July 27, 2021. In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the call on July 27, 2021 through August 10, 2021. Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 10157767.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

favicon.png?sn=PH35094&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-announces-date-for-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-stockholder-call-301327271.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH35094&Transmission_Id=202107071601PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH35094&DateId=20210707
