Welltower Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 7, 2021

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc.® (NYSE: WELL) today released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report summarizes Welltower's continued strong performance in 2020 across a range of ESG initiatives including diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility, and corporate governance.

Welltower_Logo_Pantone_NoTM.jpg

"Despite the inordinate disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe in 2020, Welltower remained steadfast in its prioritization of exemplary corporate citizenship," said Shankh Mitra, Welltower's Chief Executive Officer. "Of the many accomplishments achieved in the past year, as evidenced by the outstanding recognition received from the most prestigious ESG ratings agencies, I am particularly proud of our efforts to expand our sustainability data collection, an ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, the formation of numerous Employee Network Groups and the restructuring of the Welltower Foundation to better align with employee-driven charitable initiatives. Best ESG practices are part of the very fabric of Welltower. Our investors expect it, our employees are driven by it and it is core to our value proposition."

Some notable ESG achievements in 2020 include:

  • Included in the Dow Jones World and North America Sustainability Indices
  • Awarded ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year
  • Listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook
  • Represented in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
  • Named in Barron's Top 10 Most Sustainable REITs
  • Designated as one of Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

To view the complete ESG report and learn more about Welltower's ESG initiatives, visit the link below:

https://welltower.com/2020-ESG-Report/

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL35601&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-releases-2020-environmental-social-and-governance-report-301327321.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL35601&Transmission_Id=202107071605PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL35601&DateId=20210707
