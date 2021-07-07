Welltower Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

PR Newswire

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc.® (NYSE: WELL) today released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report summarizes Welltower's continued strong performance in 2020 across a range of ESG initiatives including diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility, and corporate governance.

"Despite the inordinate disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe in 2020, Welltower remained steadfast in its prioritization of exemplary corporate citizenship," said Shankh Mitra, Welltower's Chief Executive Officer. "Of the many accomplishments achieved in the past year, as evidenced by the outstanding recognition received from the most prestigious ESG ratings agencies, I am particularly proud of our efforts to expand our sustainability data collection, an ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, the formation of numerous Employee Network Groups and the restructuring of the Welltower Foundation to better align with employee-driven charitable initiatives. Best ESG practices are part of the very fabric of Welltower. Our investors expect it, our employees are driven by it and it is core to our value proposition."

Some notable ESG achievements in 2020 include:

Included in the Dow Jones World and North America Sustainability Indices

Awarded ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

Represented in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Named in Barron's Top 10 Most Sustainable REITs

Designated as one of Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

