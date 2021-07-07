Delek US Holdings to Present at Retail Investor Conference

PR Newswire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US"), today announced management will participate in the inaugural Shareholder Equity Conference presented by Asbury Investor Relations and Stockperks. Delek will present on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

The conference will be held virtually and is set in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat.

Presentation Access Information

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://Shareholder-Equity-Conference.videoshowcase.net or in the "Events and Webcasts" section at https://ir.delekus.com/events-and-webcasts. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 253 convenience stores in central and West Texas and New Mexico.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

