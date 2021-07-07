Xtreme Fighting Championships Corporate Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Xtreme Fighting Championships Corporate Update

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DESTIN, Fla., July 7, 2021

DESTIN, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. ("XFC") (OTC:DKMR) has filed to move up to OTCQB and will complete its OTCQB filing once it has become current by filing its Form 10K for 2020 and its Form 10Q for the first quarter for the year 2021.

Over the last three months XFC has been late on filing its financial reports due to a recent medical emergency experienced by Robert Boyle, who is XFC's auditor until 2021 when his medical emergency required XFC to change audit firms and Robert Boyle was relieved of his position.

XFC's management rushed to hire Malone-Bailey as its new audit firm. Management was very surprised by their previous auditor's recent medical emergency.

Steve Smith, XFC's CEO, explained the result of Mr. Boyle's medical emergency: "We were never contacted by Mr. Boyle's office even after our 10K was actually due to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Our 10K was late and we later found out that it would take us months to select a new audit firm and bring the new audit firm up to speed on the financial history of the company."

Despite the fact that their auditor's medical emergency caused them to delay their flings with the SEC, XFC's management believes this minor setback will not stop the company from establishing itself as a leader in the MMA sport leagues.

XFC's management expects to complete its SEC filings within the next three weeks and be back on course with its new broadcast partners which include FOX and HBO.

Smith: "We have a significant update that we will release once we are current with OTC Markets."

XFC President Myron Molotky: "The XFC is happy to move forward with our new auditing firm. We will continue to build this company and maintain our momentum in the combat sports world."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:
Ed Kapp
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE35811&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtreme-fighting-championships-corporate-update-301327398.html

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE35811&Transmission_Id=202107071646PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE35811&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment