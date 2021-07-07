Talos Energy to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021 and Host Earnings Conference Call on August 4, 2021

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) intends to release second quarter 2021 results for the period ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after the U.S. financial market closes. In addition to this release, Talos will host a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 348-8927 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll-free) or (412) 902-4263 (international).

Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference until August 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using access code 10158221.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven diversified energy company focused on safely and responsibly maximizing long-term value through our operations in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise towards the acquisition, exploration and development of upstream energy assets in key geological trends. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage joint venture along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm

+1.713.328.3008

[email protected]

