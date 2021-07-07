Logo
US Indexes Close With Gains Wednesday

S&P 500 gains 0.34%

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Jul 07, 2021

Summary

  • Fed releases minutes from June policy meeting.
  • Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed 9.209 million job openings in May.
  • Oracle gains 3.62%.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,681.79 on Wednesday with a gain of 104.42 points or 0.30%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,358.13 for a gain of 14.59 points or 0.34%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,665.06 for a gain of 1.42 points or 0.01%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.20 for a loss of 0.24 points or -1.46%.

Wednesday’s market movers

The major U.S. indexes closed with gains Wednesday. Investors were watching the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting minutes release for more possible insights from economists on policy and economic direction. The Fed’s minutes did not show any major surprises, which helped the day’s gains. Fed officials did discuss tapering plans, which are expected to be a signal of Fed activity in the policy realm. The minutes suggested the Fed is readying its tapering plans to be able to act when needed. Fed officials appear to favor tapering mortgage-bond purchases before Treasuries. The minutes also highlighted the slightly more hawkish sentiment with potential for federal funds rate increases in 2023 rather than 2024.

In other news:

  • The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed 9.209 million job openings in May, up from the previous 9.193 million.
  • The 10-year Treasury closed with a yield of approximately 1.321% and showed intraday yield lows not seen since February.
  • The MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased 1.8% following a decrease of 6.9%. The MBA’s average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 3.15% from 3.20%.

Across the board:

  • DIDI down another 4.64% on pressure from the Chinese government to take its app down in China as well as rumors of U.S. investment blocks in Chinese companies.
  • Amazon (AMZN, Financial) had another day of gains with a return of 0.57% after the company has transitioned to its new CEO and the government says its JEDI contract could now be open to both Microsoft and Amazon as well as others.
  • Coinbase (COIN, Financial) gained 7.03% with an analyst affirmation from Oppenheimer.
  • Biohaven (BHVN, Financial) up 13.56% on developments for new migraine treatment.
  • Pressure Biosciences (PBIO, Financial) rose 68.49%.
  • Mannatech (MTEX, Financial) climbed 49.69%.
  • Prism Technologies (PRZM, Financial) gained 24.38%.
  • Exela Technologies (XELA, Financial) increased 22.76%.
  • Oracle (ORCL, Financial) soared 62%.
  • Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB, Financial) inched up 1.04%.
  • Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE, Financial) declined 1.63%.
  • Grayscale Digital Fund (GDLC, Financial) gained 74%.
  • Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW) rose 7.73%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,252.85 for a loss of 21.66 points or -0.95%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,341.03 for a loss of 8.68 points or -0.64%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,105.72 for a loss of 147.90 points or -0.97%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,032.97 for a loss of 45.55 points or -0.41%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,682.81 for a gain of 2.91 points or 0.11%; the S&P 100 at 2,001.37 for a gain of 7.77 points or 0.39%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,810.54 for a gain of 24.18 points or 0.16%; the Russell 3000 at 2,595.10 for a gain of 3.93 points or 0.15%; the Russell 1000 at 2,450.24 for a gain of 5.63 points or 0.23%; the Wilshire 5000 at 45,439.31 for a gain of 84.07 points or 0.19%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 831.43 for a gain of 1.81 points or 0.22%.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long AMZN, COIN, PRZM, ORCL, GDLC and BITW.
