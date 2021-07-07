Logo
Nabors Industries Ltd. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 7, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on July 27, 2021.

Date:

July 28, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Dial-in-number(s):



Domestic:

(888) 317-6003


International:

(412) 317-6061


Canada:

(866) 284-3684



Participant Elite Entry Number:

0483551

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 4:00 p.m. Central Time on August 04, 2021.

To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 domestically or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 10158201.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com. Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast. An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United States and numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

Media Contact

For further information regarding Nabors, please contact William C. Conroy, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at + 1 281-775-2423, via email at [email protected] or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at +1 281-775-4954, via email at [email protected]. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at + 1 441-292-1510 or via email at [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=DA35816&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nabors-industries-ltd-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-invitation-301327440.html

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.

