SciPlay Acquires Casual Game Developer and Operator Koukoi Games Oy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SciPlay Acquires Casual Game Developer and Operator Koukoi Games Oy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Provides experienced, casual-focused team to drive new casual game concept, Project X, and add to future game pipeline

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) ("SciPlay" or the "Company") acquired Koukoi Games Oy ("Koukoi"), a Finland-based developer and operator of casual mobile games. The Koukoi team will take over the organic build of a new casual game concept, a key step in SciPlay's expansion in the casual genre and revenue diversification strategy to drive long-term growth and shareholder value.

SciPlay_Logo.jpg

Koukoi, located in Oulu, Finland, brings an experienced and talented team that developed the hit title Om Nom Run which has been downloaded over 30 million times. Koukoi's casual mobile games are built on their proprietary technology platform that includes modular game feature components and real-time multiplayer engines that can be used across games. The combination of Koukoi's technology platform and SciPlay's data driven "Engine" will be the foundation of SciPlay's drive to further expand in the $20B+ casual gaming genre.

"The strengths of the Koukoi team mesh perfectly with SciPlay's strengths and we're excited to welcome them to our Company," said Josh Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of SciPlay. "This is another step in the evolution of SciPlay as we continue to invest in future growth opportunities and build out our development pipeline. Together, we can build impactful evergreen games in the casual genre furthering our product and revenue diversification strategy."

This is SciPlay's third acquisition. The Company acquired Spice Rack and its popular bingo game Bingo Showdown™ in 2017, more than tripling the games revenue. In addition, the Company acquired Come2Play in 2020, which currently is in soft launch with Solitaire Pets™ Adventure. SciPlay will utilize the same successful model to bring Koukoi into its portfolio.

"Our studio was founded on our passion to make casual mash-up games that blend successful attributes of multiple genres, appealing to broad audiences through engaging gameplay and deep meta storylines," said Antti Kananen, Chief Executive Officer of Koukoi. "We are thrilled to be joining SciPlay to take our games to the next level by taking advantage of their product and analytical rigor, user acquisition expertise and market scale."

The Koukoi Finland office joins existing SciPlay offices including Cedar Falls, Iowa, Austin, Texas, Tel Aviv, Israel, and Kiev, Ukraine.

The transaction closed effective July 2, 2021 and does not materially impact the Company's liquidity position, which is over $400 million with no debt on the balance sheet. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2021 SciPlay. All Rights Reserved.

About SciPlay
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Hot Shot Casino® and Quick Hit® Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes® Slots. SciPlay's social casino games feature slots-style game play and occasionally table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of SciPlay's games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Scientific Games Corporation and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit sciplay.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, SciPlay makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including SciPlay's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for SciPlay's ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, SciPlay undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=LA35829&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciplay-acquires-casual-game-developer-and-operator-koukoi-games-oy-301327439.html

SOURCE SciPlay Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA35829&Transmission_Id=202107071751PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA35829&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment