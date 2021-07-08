Mosaic Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS, Financial) plans to release 2021 second quarter earnings results on Monday, August 2, 2021, after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

The company's disclosure process will be consistent with the prior quarter and conducted as follows:

Earnings materials posted to the website after close on August 2 will include earnings commentary, performance data and the full earnings release at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results .

Market update slides will be posted to https://investors.mosaicco.com/market-education .

The company will accept emailed questions until 7:30 p.m. Eastern, August 2, following the release. Questions to be addressed by the leadership team can be submitted to [email protected] .

. On Tuesday, August 3, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will provide brief prepared remarks and address the questions submitted via email. For the remainder of the hour, phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website. An audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

The conference call details are as follows:

Dial-In #: 678.825.8336

Conference ID: 5744899

Replay:

Dial In #: 404.537.3406

Conference ID: 57448899

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com .

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

[email protected]

or

Investors:

Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214

Paul Massoud, 813-244-0669

[email protected]

