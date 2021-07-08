IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Announces Chandran Seshagiri Successfully Completes CTO Term, Continues as Advisory Board Chairman

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announced Chandran Seshagiri, Ph.D., successfully completed his interim CTO term, and will continue as Advisory Board Chairman

Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, "Now that Chandran Seshagiri, Ph.D., has successfully completed his interim CTO role, he will continue to provide technical guidance as Advisory Board Chairman, as previously announced. Chandran is uniquely qualified to lead our Advisory Board, as he has made significant contributions to our past successful projects and continues to lead our algorithm development efforts on current and future projects. His passion for transforming complex signals into actionable information began with his work at the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology, where he completed his Ph.D. Chandran's work analyzing physiological time series signals to enable personalized delivery of anesthesia as well as neurostimulation therapy has translated well to the time series data and predictive analyses required for Smart Manufacturing and Structural Health Monitoring applications for IIOT-OXYS, Inc.'s customers."

"As previously stated in our SEC filings, Chandran's CTO role was an interim position for three months," continued Mr. Emmons. "As part of my responsibilities as CEO, I will assume the duties of CTO till we finalize a successor. We are currently in final contract negotiations with an excellent candidate. Our next CTO will reflect the greater focus the Company is placing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in its business model. Our customers value our ability to transform data into actionable insights and is the driving factor for securing new Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) earlier this year and has led to several proposals to companies under NDA. An NDA is the first step of our customer engagement process. I and Chandran, in his role as Advisory Board Chairman, will continue building a strong technical relationship with our previously disclosed collaboration partner, Aingura IIoT, S.L. This collaboration, along with the previously disclosed completion of successful pilots with a Fortune 500 Pharma company, and New England state's DOT have allowed the Company and its partner to prepare use cases in smart manufacturing and bridge structural health monitoring respectively, allowing us to renew engagements with all of the Company's earlier prospects and reach out to new ones. Our sales and marketing efforts continue to result in expanding our key targeted markets and serving a diverse group of clients. We expect these agreements to lead to new business in due time."

