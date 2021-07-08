Logo
Hyundai Motor Teases Bold Sonata N Line in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

- A stylish and sporty Hyundai Sonata N Line makes an exciting appearance in the franchise reboot; Hyundai Elantra and Santa Fe also appear

- Special edition models commemorating Sonata N Line's appearance in the film will be available for sale in the U.S. and Korea later this year

PR Newswire

SEOUL, July 7, 2021

SEOUL, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you thought you knew Hyundai Sonata, you're about to 'do a 180'. Hyundai Motor Company's Sonata N Line sport sedan revs up the new Paramount Pictures' action film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which makes its global debut on July 23, 2021.

Photo_2___Static_Poster__Group_ver.jpg

Sonata N Line sees plenty of action in the movie, which stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as "Snake Eyes," who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. In the movie, "Snake Eyes" is seen in a high-octane car chase sequence in a Sonata N Line on a Tokyo highway, during which the car performs a pulse pounding 180-degree drift.

Hyundai Sonata N Line is one of three Hyundai Motor's vehicles in the movie, along with Hyundai Elantra, which is driven by Scarlett, representing the Joe's in this origin story, in a Tokyo castle scene, and Hyundai Santa Fe, which makes a brief appearance.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hyundai Motor on Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins and bring our journey to life with exhilarating action sequences using stylish and sporty cars," said Irene Trachtenberg, Senior Vice President International Marketing Partnerships at Paramount Pictures.

Hyundai Motor will also introduce special edition Sonata N Line models commemorating its appearance in the film. Starting in the third quarter of 2021, the "Night Edition" will be available in the U.S. and "The Black" edition in the Korean market. More details will be revealed at a later date.

"'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' offers a thrilling opportunity to watch and feel the sportiness and agility of the Hyundai Sonata N Line in action, prior to the launch of the limited edition," said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company.

N Line is a trim upgrade for Hyundai Motor's base models, given a dynamic and sporty design. Such characteristics of the N Line make fun driving much more accessible to a wider audience.

About Paramount Pictures Corporation
Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he's been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. Paramount Pictures and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Skydance present, in association with Hasbro, a di Bonaventura Pictures production, a Robert Schwentke film, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Directed by Robert Schwentke, story by Evan Spiliotopoulos, screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse, based on Hasbro's G.I. JOE® Characters. Producers are Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Executive producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman and Greg Mooradian.

About Hyundai Motor Company
Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company offers a range of world-class vehicles and mobility services in more than 200 countries. Hyundai Motor sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2019, and currently employs some 120,000 personnel worldwide. The company is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges. Through the process Hyundai aims to facilitate 'Progress for Humanity' with smart mobility solutions that vitalize connections between people and provide quality time to its customers.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA36100&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-teases-bold-sonata-n-line-in-snake-eyes-gi-joe-origins-301327514.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA36100&Transmission_Id=202107072056PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA36100&DateId=20210707
