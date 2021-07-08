SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) ( OCGN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Ocugen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 26, 2021, Ocugen stated its plan to submit an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) application for COVAXIN™, a COVID-19 vaccine, to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) in June 2021. Then, on June 10, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing that it “will no longer pursue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVAXIN™” but would instead “pursue submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN™.” The Company's Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder further disclosed that “[a]lthough we were close to finalizing our EUA application for submission, we received a recommendation from the FDA to pursue a BLA path[,]” and that “this will extend our timelines[.]”

On this news, Ocugen’s stock price fell $2.62 per share, or 28.14%, to close at $6.69 per share on June 10, 2021.

