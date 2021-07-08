Logo
Bambuser Joins La Maison des Startups LVMH, Growing Collaboration with World's Largest Luxury Goods Conglomerate

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Participation in accelerator program to drive innovation in Live Video Shopping solutions for LVMH and the entire luxury market

PR Newswire

PARIS, July 8, 2021

PARIS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced their participation in La Maison des Startups LVMH, an accelerator program created by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH). As part of the multinational luxury goods conglomerate's commitment to innovation, the program fosters collaboration between innovative startups and LVMH's portfolio of 75 brands, known as "Maisons."

Recently named the overall winner of the 2021 LVMH Innovation Award by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault, Bambuser will receive dedicated office space in Paris' STATION F, the world's largest startup facility, for six months. During this time, Bambuser executives will collaborate with counterparts from the Maisons to develop innovative solutions and discover new business opportunities for the brands and the luxury market overall.

Now in its sixth season, La Maison des Startups LVMH is an important part of the company's Open Innovation Ecosystem, a strategy for catalyzing innovation through interaction between the Maisons, entrepreneurs and innovators. Bambuser, whose Live Video Shopping solution enables Maisons such as Parfums Christian Dior and Make Up For Ever to engage with customers across digital channels, is one of just 28 companies selected for the program out of 850 applicants this season.

"Since launching Live Video Shopping, we have been dedicated to transforming the e-commerce experience and offering shoppers inspiring and entertaining online experiences. We are honored that LVMH has recognized the power of our platform and is supporting us with invaluable expertise as well as the resources to help further our mission," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "We are excited about the many opportunities our participation in the accelerator will create, both for us and for the LVMH Maisons."

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | [email protected]

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-joins-la-maison-des-startups-lvmh--growing-collaboration-with-world-s-largest-luxury-goods-,c3381785

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO36307&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bambuser-joins-la-maison-des-startups-lvmh-growing-collaboration-with-worlds-largest-luxury-goods-conglomerate-301327674.html

SOURCE Bambuser


