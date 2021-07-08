PR Newswire

SOLNA, Sweden, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has signed a five-year credit agreement of approximately EUR 265 million. It is a syndicated revolving credit facility of USD 140 million, SEK 945 million and EUR 55 million. The facility will replace an existing revolving credit facility due in June 2022. The facility can be used for financing of working capital, investments and other general corporate purposes.

The lead arrangers are Bank of America, Le Crédit Lyonnais, Danske Bank and Nordea Bank.

July 8, 2021

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby

CFO

Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98

Email: [email protected]

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-signs-a-five-year-credit-facility-of-approximately-eur-265-million,c3381958

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3381958/1442612.pdf Loomis signs a five-year credit facility of approximately EUR 265 million

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-signs-a-five-year-credit-facility-of-approximately-eur-265-million-301327673.html

SOURCE Loomis AB