i3 Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (

AIM:I3E, Financial) (TSX:ITE, Financial), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.

Maiden Special Dividend

The court order cancelling i3 Energy's share premium account and the associated court approved statement of capital has been registered by the Registrar of Companies. Therefore i3 Energy is now able to confirm the following for its special dividend:

Net Dividend: 0.16 pence/share

Ex-Dividend date: 15th July

Record Date: 16th July

Payment Date: 6th August

Payment to shareholders holding their shares on the TSX will be made in Canadian dollars at an exchange rate of CAD 1.72 = GBP 1.00.

END

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Camarco

Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654706/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Dividend-Declaration

img.ashx?id=654706

