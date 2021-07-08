Blue Lagoon Announces $5.5 Million Financing Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for $1.5 Million

Not for distribution into the United States or to U.S. newswire services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered flow through and non-flow through financing. Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") has agreed to be the lead order by making a strategic investment of $1.5 Million or more than 27% of the proposed $5.5 Million financing. In addition, Crescat requested and secured, participation rights that provide for an option to participate in future financings.

"Crescat is taking an activist approach to investing in the precious metals industry today," said Kevin Smith, Crescat's founder and chief investment officer. "Our goal at this stage of the cycle is to identify and invest in a portfolio of potentially big, high-grade discoveries in the hands of undervalued juniors where we can help unlock value. We are excited about the potential of Blue Lagoon's Dome Mountain property."

Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor to Crescat Capital commented, "Blue Lagoon's Dome Mountain project displays characteristics of a certain type of intermediate sulfidation system called a carbonate-base metal-gold deposit. Examples of such deposits around the world include Kelian in Indonesia, Buritica in Colombia and Highland Valley in Papua New Guinea. Although Dome Mountain has seen virtually no modern exploration, the property hosts a number of high-grade gold veins, in places quite closely spaced such as at the Freegold target. Blue Lagoon has already encountered multiple high-grade intercepts in some of their first drill holes on the project. Crescat is very excited to help fund a very aggressive drill program at Dome Mountain this year, one that could result in the recognition of Dome Mountain as a potentially large, high-grade gold system," he added.

The flow through units ("FT Units") will be priced at $0.7425. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant. The non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") will be priced at $0.55. Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share plus one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant may be exercised to purchase an additional common share at $0.75 for a twenty-four month period. The FT Units are being offered on a charity flow-through basis.

The Company may pay finder's fees in relation to a portion of this offering. The private placement is subject to completing required filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. All shares issued pursuant to this offering and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

About Crescat Capital LLC

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Crescat's mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's goal is industry leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Crescat's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives and includes Global Macro, Long/Short, Large Cap and Precious Metals funds.

Crescat is advised by its technical consultant Dr. Quinton Hennigh on investments in gold and silver resource companies. Dr. Hennigh became an economic geologist after obtaining his PhD in Geology/Geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. He has more than 30 years of exploration experience with major gold mining firms that include Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining. Recently, Dr. Hennigh founded Novo Resources Corp (NVO) and serving as Chairman. Among his notable project involvements are First Mining Gold's Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold's acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One's Tuvatu gold project on Fiji, among many others.

For furtherinformation, please contact:

Rana Vig

President and Chief Executive Officer Telephone: 604-218-4766

Email: [email protected]

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referenced in this news release have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities that may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration and exploitation of minerals deposits, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

