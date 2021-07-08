Logo
Ximen Mining Commences Dimond Drilling Program at Wild Horse Creek Gold Property

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (

TSXV:XIM, Financial)(FRA:1XMA, Financial)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that drilling is about to commence at its newly acquired Wild Horse Creek Gold property, located 15 kilometers northeast of Cranbrook in the Fort Steele Mining Divisionin southern British Columbia.image.png

Photo of mountain where helicopter-supported drilling is about to start at Wild Horse property.

The Company is excited that in conjunction with one of the property vendors, a helicopter-supported drill program is about to start on one of the claims recently acquired at Wild Horse Creek. Drilling is planned to follow-up previous drill results that returned high gold values. In 2016, drill hole LF16-01 was drilled to test a gold target on the Lone 4 claim that was defined by surface rock chip sampling. Surface grab sample results were reported with values ranging up to 8.0 grams per tonne. Hole LF16-01 was drilled to test beneath the gold-bearing outcrops and intersected altered sedimentary rocks cut by quartz veinlets and breccia mineralized. with disseminated pyrite. This historic hole was stopped in the mineralized zone due to the onset of winter. Historical assay reports indicate consistently elevated gold values between depths of 60.0 meters and the end of the hole at 74.4 meters, essentially underneath the mineralized zone at surface. A drill intercept of 0.76 grams per tonne gold over 14.4 meters was obtained. Included in this are 3 meters grading 2.48 grams per tonne gold, with values ranging up to 3.26 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 meters.

A drill has been mobilized to site now and is being set up on the site where the 2016 hole was collared. The plan is to go back down the 2016 hole and extend it to further drill and define the boundary of the mineralized zone.

image-1.png

Property map showing Wild Horse Creek Gold Property near Fort Steele, B.C.

The Wild Horse Creek property lies within the Kimberley Gold Trend, a zone that extends southwestward from the Rocky Mountains into the western part of the Purcell Mountains. Since 1864 when gold was first discovered in Wild Horse Creek more than 10 million ounces of gold is estimated to have been recovered from the streams in the East Kootenay's and placer gold mining continues around Cranbrook. (Seabrook and Hoy, 2015 Geoscience BC Roundup Poster). The Wild Horse Creek Property covers potential source areas for the famous placer gold deposits, as well as several polymetallic silver-gold-lead-zinc and gold-quartz vein prospects.

Readers are cautioned that historical information including assay results referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,
President, CEO and Director
604 488-3900

Investor Relations: Sophy Cesar, 604-488-3900, [email protected]

About Ximen Mining Corp.

image-2.png

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

image-3.png

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654692/Ximen-Mining-Commences-Dimond-Drilling-Program-at-Wild-Horse-Creek-Gold-Property

img.ashx?id=654692

