Faraday Succeeds in 5G NR mmWave ASIC

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that it has successfully delivered 5G NR mmWave ASIC projects for small cell baseband/IF and RRU (Remote Radio Unit). These success cases vividly demonstrate Faraday’s capabilities in complex IC integration service and high-speed interface IP solutions for 5G networking applications.

Faraday leveraged their unique design methodology to successfully integrate both digital logic and analog monolithic circuits into a single chip in support of these two projects. For the 5G baseband/IF ASIC project, Faraday integrated a complete AFE (Analog Front End) IP, including two pairs of high-speed ADC and DAC with sampling rate up to 2Gsps, to support direct RF sampling for 5G NR mmWave band. Faraday also executed a high-coverage-rate test methodology on the AFE to ensure IC quality and reliability with low DPPM during mass production. For the 5G RRU SoC project, Faraday integrated JESD204b, 12.5Gbps SerDes, and LVDS TX/RX IPs to support high-speed interface connections for the network infrastructure.

“5G wireless applications play a crucial role in driving today’s digital economy,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “Faraday has abundant ASIC experience in high-bandwidth networking applications. Our robust IC integration service, IP solutions, and turkey services help customers quickly deliver on the promise of 5G technology.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

