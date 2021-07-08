Logo
Shanghai Electric Ranks in China's Top 50 Most Valuable Brands at RMB 145 billion, a YoY 37.4% Increase

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2021

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") (601727.SS and 02727.HK) has been named one of the top 50 most valuable brands in China, according to the latest "China's 500 Most Valuable Brands" list released by World Brand Lab. The ranking shows Shanghai Electric's brand value has topped RMB 145 billion in 2021, a 37.4% increase from last year, placing the company at the forefront of the Chinese machinery industry. As a leading Chinese enterprise that can trace its history back to 1902, the century-old manufacturer has played a pivotal role in shaping technological evolution in China and continues leading the technological innovation in accelerating the energy transition to help build a greener and more sustainable future.

image.jpg

Building a multi-dimensional energy ecosystem to achieve carbon peak and neutrality goals

With renewable energy, energy storage and energy management system at the heart of its technological focus, Shanghai Electric has been pursuing green technologies that produce 100% renewable power while pioneering integrated energy technologies and products that incorporate renewable energy, energy storage and smart micro-grids. The Chongming Sanxing Town renewable energy project powered by Shanghai Electric integrated clean energy solutions has generated over 400MW of green electricity since it started operation in 2018 and reduced approximately 400 tons of CO2 emission.

Adopting "generation-grid-load-storage" dynamic control and management technology, the Shantou Smart Energy Demonstration Project by Shanghai Electric ensures a stable and high-quality power supply while fully taking advantage of the abundant natural wind and solar resources in the region to achieve energy balance and self-optimization. This allows the project to generate near 100% renewable energy and reduce CO2 emissions by 6,500 tons per year.

Promoting win-win cooperation by bringing more value to customers

Set to become one of the world's most advanced solar parks equipped with the highest concentrated solar power (CSP) tower upon completion, the Dubai project constructed by Shanghai Electric implements the highest quality standards and features the largest installed solar capacity.

In addition, as a main supplier of Hualong One (HPR1000) at Pakistan's Karachi nuclear power plant, Shanghai Electric provides key equipment such as reactor internals and steam turbine generator units to the plant. The project can generate nearly 10 billion kWh of electricity per year, which meets the energy consumption of 1 million local residents. It is equivalent to reducing 3.12 million tons of standard coal consumption and 8.16 million tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Shanghai Electric envisions a new digital urban management model built on a foundation of robust digital technologies and flexible IT infrastructures. The company's digital urban governance solution is designed to address the current challenges facing urban management by combining the Internet of Things (IoT), powerful digital tools and smart infrastructures to create a system that enables cities to share resources. The system links the public sector service to a smart city network, eliminating the data barriers existing between cities to allow urban government and management systems to be more safe, efficient and agile.

Digital empowerment accelerates technology innovation

Designed to optimise services for the high-end equipment sector, Shanghai Electric's cloud-based scalable industrial Internet platform SEunicloud is drawing on the company's industry experience and successful cases to develop a diverse range of solutions including smart wind O&M, remote thermal power O&M, after-sales services of machine tools, integrated management of energy storage batteries, therapy robots, and distributed water treatment.

The platform has been deployed in 15 industry applications and focused on eight industry solutions including digitalization of wind-solar-storage hybrid energy, asset management of enterprise equipment, MOM digital factory, intelligent environmental protection, covering over 100,000 smart devices with a total value of RMB 140 billion.

Shanghai Electric's e-commerce and intelligent supply chain platform provide Internet-based supply chain management services covering full upstream and downstream business links from customers, suppliers, sales, delivery and procurement. The one-stop platform offers all-around transaction protection and serves as a pivotal trading site for energy services, equipment manufacturing and industry-standard components.

"Against the backdrop of a new technological era powered by IoT, big data and cloud technology, Shanghai Electric is focusing its strategy on intelligent manufacturing and industrial digitalisation, building a unique industrial ecosystem to empower the future of Smart Energy, Intelligent Manufacturing and Smart City," said Zheng Jianhua, Chairman of Shanghai Electric.

LOGO_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN34813&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-electric-ranks-in-chinas-top-50-most-valuable-brands-at-rmb-145-billion-a-yoy-37-4-increase-301327742.html

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN34813&Transmission_Id=202107080407PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN34813&DateId=20210708
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

