Invitation - Presentation of Sobi's Q2 2021 results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 July, at 08:00 CEST, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) will publish its report for the second quarter 2021. Investors, financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 13:00 CEST. The event will be hosted by Sobi's CEO and President, Guido Oelkers, and the presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed live, or afterwards on www.sobi.com. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on Sobi's website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

SE: +46 8 566 426 92 (Direct)

UK: +44 3 333 009 260 (Direct)

US: +1 631 913 1422 PIN: 83892913#

Click here to go to the live webcast

After the live event the webcast will be available on-demand via the same link.

About Sobi™

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2020, Sobi's revenue amounted to SEK 15.3 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

For more information, please contact

Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations
+46 733 666 599
[email protected]

Maria Kruse, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations
+46 767 248 830
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation---presentation-of-sobi-s-q2-2021-results,c3381972

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3381972/1442619.pdf

Invitation â€" Presentation of Sobiâ€™s Q2 2021 results

favicon.png?sn=IO36354&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation--presentation-of-sobis-q2-2021-results-301327749.html

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

