Banco Galicia Chooses Qualtrics to Personalize Employee Experience and Create a Data-Driven Culture

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, July 8, 2021

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced that Banco Galicia, a leading financial institution headquartered in Argentina with more than three million clients and 5,600 employees, has selected Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ to listen to employee feedback in real-time, take swift and personalized action to improve the employee experience, and create a data-driven culture.

Qualtrics_XM_Logo.jpg

Banco Galicia has consistently been named one of the greatest places to work in Argentina for nearly the last decade, coming in at No. 1 in 2018 and 2019. Now, the bank is using Qualtrics to expand its employee experience strategy by measuring workplace climate, designing personalized experiences for every individual, and identifying critical touchpoints in an employee's journey — like onboarding and offboarding.

While Banco Galicia's employee NPS scores are often high, the bank utilizes Qualtrics to explore other metrics and uncover insights it hasn't before, including employee commitment and satisfaction level — or how much effort an employee must expend to get their job done. With these new metrics, Banco Galicia has found valuable insights that allow them to highlight and focus on issues for certain employee groups — like critical talent or women — and improve their actions.

If an employee reports a poor experience, leadership is notified immediately and can take action in real-time. In fact, Banco Galicia has already found that even small changes make a difference and help employees feel heard. The financial institution hopes taking quick action will help improve employee loyalty, attrition, and engagement.

"We want to put our employees at the center of everything we do and improve and personalize the experiences they have each and every day, especially because we understand the impact that has on our clients. The first step is to listen in the moment when the experience is happening, then take action." said Guadalupe González Menichelli, Culture and IT Innovation Leader at Banco Galicia. "Qualtrics is a fundamental ally on this journey because it allows us to listen to our employees' feedback in real time, measure and understand their thoughts and feelings, then quickly take action on that data."

"Companies that emerge as leaders are those that are continuously listening to their employees and taking quick action on the insights they receive," said Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics. "Banco Galicia is one of Argentina's best places to work because they've shown a commitment to creating exceptional experiences for both their customers and employees. With Qualtrics, they'll create a data-driven culture that focuses on employee feedback and quick action."

Qualtrics EmployeeXM
Qualtrics EmployeeXM is used by organizations across the world to re-design and continually improve the employee experience. EmployeXM automatically identifies the actions HR leaders, executives, and others, can take to drive strategic transformation and improve the everyday experiences of employees.

About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) platform and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA35982&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-galicia-chooses-qualtrics-to-personalize-employee-experience-and-create-a-data-driven-culture-301327573.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA35982&Transmission_Id=202107080530PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA35982&DateId=20210708
