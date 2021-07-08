Alfa Laval acquires a stake in an innovative friction reduction technology, supporting sustainable shipping

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has acquired a minority stake in the Netherlands-based technology company Marine Performance Systems. Its innovative air lubrication technology significantly reduces ships' friction when sailing, resulting in fuel savings. The patented solution can be installed on vessels of any size or fuel type and is also suitable for retrofit. The signing and closing date was 8 July 2021.

A ship's friction when sailing is the most significant driver of its fuel consumption and the cost of fuel represents up to 60 percent of a vessel's operating expenditures. Fuel consumption has also a direct impact on greenhouse gas emissions, as reducing 1 ton of fossil fuel consumption equals the reduction of appr. 3 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Marine Performance Systems' air lubrication technology generates micro bubbles under the ship's hull, reducing friction between the ship and the water by 50-70 percent enabling net fuel savings of 8-12 percent, during normal service speed. The technology was first tested on a sea-going vessel in 2020 and the results have been confirmed by the shipowner during several months of operation.

"This innovative friction reduction technology further expands our toolbox for sustainable shipping, and with investments like this we continue to support our marine customers in their transition to more efficient and sustainable operations," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.

Did you know that… this latest Alfa Laval investment links the present with the past, as Alfa Laval founder Gustaf de Laval registered a patent for a similar solution back in 1883 (although as a speed increaser – not a fuel saver) but the innovation was not commercialized at the time?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

