XPO Logistics Introduces Major New Benefits for Driver Trainees

GREENWICH, Conn. , July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has unveiled a roster of new benefits for participants in its driver training programs, effective immediately. XPO, a top three less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier in North America, has been providing professional driver training nationally for more than 35 years.



The company’s recent enhancements to student compensation and training options are designed to provide industry-best career paths, with access to schools in approximately 30 states and the flexibility to arrange local attendance. XPO driver trainees realize substantial value, including:

Comprehensive training in just seven weeks: five weeks of professional classroom instruction and two weeks of on-the-job experience with a mentor in the cab





Free tuition and a guaranteed wage paid for all 180 hours of classroom instruction and on-the-job training — a $10,000 value — plus the opportunity for paid dock work during the course of the program





A generous benefits package from day one of training, including full health insurance (medical, dental and vision), 401(k), life insurance, disability and more





An XPO job offer for students who successfully complete the program requirements





An accelerated compensation path for driver graduates in 85 US markets, ensuring a top pay rate after just one year of CDL-A experience





Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer for XPO Logistics, said, “Our recent investments in LTL training will give more students an edge in becoming highly skilled drivers. We welcome all applicants with an interest in driving for XPO as an industry leader, including our non-driver employees who want to pursue a career behind the wheel.”

XPO trains over 700 student drivers on average each year, and expects to grow the number of graduates in 2021. The company is currently hiring to fill open positions for over 2,000 LTL drivers and dockworkers for its national service center network. Job opportunities and driver school openings can be found online at the XPO’s Careers Site.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world, with two business segments: transportation and logistics. The company helps more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using a network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries and approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

