Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 22nd

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (:RS) announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Reliance management will host a conference call that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

DATE:Thursday, July 22, 2021
TIME:8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
10:00 a.m. Central Time
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
DIAL-IN:(877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)
(201) 689-8263 (International)
CONFERENCE ID:13720685
WEBCAST:http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145336

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13720685. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at investor.rsac.com for 90 days.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance’s average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

CONTACT:
[email protected]
(213) 576-2428

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400


