The Buckle, Inc. Reports June 2021 Net Sales

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that total net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended July 3, 2021 increased 17.8 percent to $111.7 million from net sales of $94.8 million for the prior year 5-week fiscal month ended July 4, 2020. Compared to the same 5-week period in fiscal 2019, net sales increased 49.3 percent from net sales of $74.8 million for the 5-week fiscal month ended July 6, 2019.

Net sales for the 22-week fiscal period ended July 3, 2021 increased 91.5 percent to $500.6 million from net sales of $261.4 million for the prior year 22-week fiscal period ended July 4, 2020. Compared to the same 22-week period in fiscal 2019, net sales increased 48.3 percent from net sales of $337.6 million for the 22-week fiscal period ended July 6, 2019.

Net sales for fiscal 2020 were significantly impacted by the Company’s closure of all brick and mortar stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning March 18, 2020. As a result of the impact of the store closures on prior year reported net sales, the Company will report total net sales each month compared to the past two years and does not plan to separately report comparable store sales for the months most affected by the store closures. The Company plans to resume its regular monthly reporting with its August results.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states, which includes the opening of one new youth store in St. George, Utah during fiscal June. The company operated 446 stores in 42 states as of July 8, 2020.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

