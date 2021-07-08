Ryder Names New Chief Technology Product Officer of Fleet Management Solutions Business

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, today announces the appointment of Rob Pluta to vice president and chief technology product officer (CTPO) for Ryder’s Fleet Management Solutions business unit.

Mr. Pluta is responsible for leading the development and execution of Ryder customer-facing, new technology and innovation products for Ryder Fleet Management Solutions, the company's largest business segment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Pluta is responsible for leading the development and execution of Ryder customer-facing, new technology and innovation products for Ryder Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), the company's largest business segment, which provides full-service leasing, used commercial vehicle sales, commercial rental of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as contract maintenance to customers of all sizes through Ryder’s nearly 800 service locations.

“We’re excited to be able to fill this critical position with someone of the caliber of Rob as we are in a time of increasing disruption within the industry, and Ryder remains focused on being a leader by continuing to develop and deliver new products and services to our customers,” says Karen Jones, chief marketing officer and head of new product development for Ryder. “Rob has a strong track record in understanding the unique needs of the customers in the automotive industry and will fit in nicely into the culture of innovation at Ryder.”

Mr. Pluta also plays a critical role in managing Ryder’s industry leading solutions for fleet technology including RyderGyde, the only app of its kind to manage all aspects of a fleet including maintenance, compliance, and roadside assistance; Ryder Telematics, providing customers with ELD solutions designed to keep drivers safe, as well as RyderConnect, a one-stop-shop for categorizing, collecting, and publishing TSP provider data from multiple connected assets in one spot for real-time and predictive maintenance. He will also be instrumental in advancing the electric and autonomous vehicle initiatives for Ryder.

“As an industry leading company across multiple sectors, Ryder is positioned well to continue its initiatives in advanced vehicle technology for fleets, and I could not be more thrilled to play a role in driving new opportunities and shaping the company’s support for customers with innovative solutions,” says Mr. Pluta.

Mr. Pluta is a 10-year automotive industry veteran with a focus on the digitization of the customer experience, as well as advancing the business through technology solutions addressing industry mobility disruptors such as vehicle electrification and subscription offerings.

Mr. Pluta succeeds Rich Mohr, who left the company to pursue other opportunities earlier in 2021.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

