Mesa Air Group Reports June 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. ( MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for June 2021.



Mesa Airlines reported 30,015 block hours in June 2021, a 224.6 percent increase from June 2020 as a result of increased flying due to industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 98.58 percent and 99.97 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for June 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

Jun-21 Jun-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours American 12,610 3,000 320.4 % 98,549 111,199 -11.4 % United 17,184 6,248 175.0 % 128,129 144,289 -11.2 % DHL 221 n/a N/A 1,673 n/a N/A Total 30,015 9,247 224.6 % 228,351 255,488 -10.6 % Jun-21 Jun-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Departures American 7,020 1,699 313.2 % 51,934 63,693 -18.5 % United 7,712 3,550 117.2 % 59,984 72,559 -17.3 % DHL 144 n/a N/A 1,086 n/a N/A Total 14,876 5,249 183.4 % 113,004 136,252 -17.1 % Jun-21 Jun-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Controllable

Completion

Factor* American 98.58 % 100.00 % -1.42 % 99.67 % 99.75 % -0.08 % United 99.97 % 100.00 % -0.03 % 99.98 % 99.98 % 0.00 % Total Completion Factor** American 96.83 % 100.00 % -3.17 % 97.00 % 93.27 % 4.00 % United 98.76 % 99.83 % -1.07 % 97.62 % 94.72 % 3.06 %

Operating statistics month over month for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

Jun-21 May-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours American 12,610 11,741 7.4 % 35,417 14,532 143.7 % United 17,184 16,300 5.4 % 49,127 17,090 187.5 % DHL 221 223 -1.1 % 617 n/a N/A Total 30,015 28,264 6.2 % 85,162 31,622 169.3 % Jun-21 May-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Departures American 7,020 6,368 10.2 % 19,586 8,316 135.5 % United 7,712 7,482 3.1 % 22,397 9,776 129.1 % DHL 144 143 0.7 % 407 n/a N/A Total 14,876 13,993 6.3 % 42,390 18,092 134.3 % Jun-21 May-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Controllable

Completion

Factor* American 98.58 % 99.84 % -1.3 % 99.42 % 100.00 % -0.6 % United 99.97 % 100.00 % 0.0 % 99.98 % 100.00 % -0.02 % Total Completion Factor** American 96.83 % 97.22 % -0.4 % 97.57 % 78.50 % 24.3 % United 98.76 % 99.27 % -0.5 % 99.21 % 84.77 % 17.0 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of June 30, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 165 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

