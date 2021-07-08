Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

WAYNE, Pa., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ( ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that Dr. Neal Walker, President and CEO of Aclaris, will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 titled “Novel Targets for Autoimmune Diseases,” on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Management will be available July 15th throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings.



A live webcast of the panel discussion may be accessed through the “Events” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Aclaris Contact

[email protected]



