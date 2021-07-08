Logo
Blackbird has received the Green Economy Mark from the London Stock Exchange

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 8, 2021

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM:BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, is pleased to announce that it has received the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark.

Blackbird.jpg%20

Blackbird's patented, cloud native solution allows companies to edit and publish content faster in the cloud whilst removing the need for extra storage and processing capacity. Additionally, Blackbird's architecture minimises the transport of high-resolution video hence dramatically reducing power and bandwidth requirements in data centres. Finally, it reduces the need for on premise equipment and enables remote working which saves the transportation of editors, crews and equipment, reducing companies' carbon footprint.

The Green Economy classification, first introduced in 2019, was created to highlight companies and investment funds listed on all segments of London Stock Exchange's Main Market and AIM that are driving the global green economy. To qualify for the Green Economy Mark, companies and funds must generate 50% or more of their total annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the global green economy.

The underlying methodology incorporates the Green Revenues data model developed by FTSE Russell. It provides a detailed taxonomy of environmental goods, products and services, and is designed to recognise both 'pure-play' green technology companies, as well as those across all industries that make significant contributions to the transition to a sustainable, low carbon economy.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said:

"We are delighted to have received the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark, recognising Blackbird's contribution to the global green economy. Sustainability and efficiency are among the values that run through every aspect of our software development. The Mark further supports Blackbird, following the release of our recent sustainability report, in communicating our green credentials to investors and other stakeholders, highlighting our efforts to support the transition to a low or net zero economy."

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

favicon.png?sn=IO36420&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbird-has-received-the-green-economy-mark-from-the-london-stock-exchange-301327825.html

SOURCE Blackbird plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO36420&Transmission_Id=202107080625PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO36420&DateId=20210708
