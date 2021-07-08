Logo
Lindsay Senior Product Manager Named Innovator of the Year by the Irrigation Association

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Innovator Award honors individuals who have made significant, tangible contributions to the irrigation industry within the past five years

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., July 8, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced Reece Andrews, Lindsay's senior product manager for FieldNET™ and Zimmatic™ Controls, was named Innovator of the Year by the Irrigation Association.

Lindsay_Corp_IA_Innovator_Award_Reece_Andrews.jpg

"He is a true innovator, and we look forward to more of his contributions in the years to come."

Andrews has spent 24 years as a product manager for Lindsay. He has overseen creation of numerous industry-advancing technologies during his tenure, resulting in solutions that tangibly support growers in improving the health of their crops, while conserving natural resources and driving long-term sustainability.

This is not the first industry recognition for Andrews: he has led development of several award-winning products and holds a number of patents for his designs. The Irrigation Association itself has previously recognized Andrews' achievements with New Product Awards for the launch of FieldNET remote irrigation management technology in 2007 and FieldNET Multi-Control for drip- and micro-irrigation technology in 2014. Most recently, Andrews led the team at Lindsay to create the industry's first ultra-low cost, universal pivot monitoring solution, FieldNET Pivot Watch™, which won the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineer's AE50 Award in 2020.

Lindsay's President of Irrigation, Gustavo Oberto, said, "We are very proud of Reece and this accomplishment. He represents the best of Lindsay by keeping a laser focus on the grower and how technology can be used to simplify the growers' operation and improve productivity. His emphasis on usability has driven numerous improvements to, and significant growth of, the FieldNET product line over the years, which is today recognized as the premier irrigation management platform in the industry."

The Irrigation Association award committee selected Andrews as the 2021 Innovator Award winner from a highly competitive pool of nominations. "Reece Andrews is known for his passion for solving customer problems and developing products that not only help growers but also serve the environment," said IA CEO Deborah Hamlin, CAE, FASAE. "He is a true innovator, and we look forward to more of his contributions in the years to come."

To learn more, visit https://www.irrigation.org/IA/Tagged_List/Press-Releases-Folder/2021/Reece_Andrews_named_recipient_of_IA_2021_Innovator_Award.aspx.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic™ center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET™ remote irrigation management and scheduling technology as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems™, Road Zipper™ and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.Lindsay.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA35999&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindsay-senior-product-manager-named-innovator-of-the-year-by-the-irrigation-association-301327630.html

SOURCE Lindsay Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA35999&Transmission_Id=202107080645PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA35999&DateId=20210708
