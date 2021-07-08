PR Newswire

VAUGHAN, ON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL), (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has declared a cash dividend of US$0.011 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the second quarter of 2021.

The cash dividend will be paid on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 19, 2021. The Company has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which are not guarantees or assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements are related to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. GFL undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of any future dividends remains at the discretion of GFL's Board of Directors.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gfl-environmental-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-301327216.html

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.