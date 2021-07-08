LogicBio Therapeutics to Participate in William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced that Frederic Chereau, chief executive officer of LogicBio, will participate in a virtual panel discussion entitled "Delivery and Durability of Genetic Medicines" at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The Company's first platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The Company's second platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The Company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

