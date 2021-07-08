Logo
Bright Scholar Schedules Unaudited Financial Results for FY2021 Third Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FOSHAN, China, July 8, 2021

FOSHAN, China, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2021, on July 21, 2021, after the US market closes.

The earnings press release will be available on the investor relations page at http://ir.brightscholar.com.

Conference Call

BEDU's management will host a conference call at 8:00 am US Eastern Time (8:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time) on July 22, 2021, to discuss its quarterly results and recent business activities.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

Mainland China:

4001-201-203

Hong Kong:

852-301-84992

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Canada Toll Free:

1-855-669-9657

International:

1-412-902-4272

*No passcode is needed for the call. Please request to join Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.'s call as you dial in.

The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at http://ir.brightscholar.com/.

Following the earnings conference call, an archive of the call will be available by dialing:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free:

855-669-9658

Replay Passcode:

10157851

Replay End Date:

July 29, 2021

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, dedicated to providing quality international education to global students and equipping them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China. As of February 28, 2021, Bright Scholar operated 95 schools across twelve provinces in China and eight schools overseas, covering the breadth of K-12 academic needs of its students.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

IR Contact:
GCM Strategic Communications
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86-757-6683-2507

favicon.png?sn=CN36392&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-scholar-schedules-unaudited-financial-results-for-fy2021-third-fiscal-quarter-ended-may-31-2021-301327788.html

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN36392&Transmission_Id=202107080600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN36392&DateId=20210708
