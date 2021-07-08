Hyperfine, Inc., Creator of the First FDA-Cleared Portable MRI Device, and Liminal Sciences, Inc. To Be Listed on Nasdaq Through a Business Combination With HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp.

Hyperfine, Inc. (“Hyperfine”), creator of the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) device, Swoop™, and Liminal Sciences, Inc. (“Liminal”), a medical device development company dedicated to non-invasive measurement of key vital signs in the brain, today announced their entry into a definitive business combination agreement with HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HCAQ), (“HealthCor Catalio” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Upon the closing of the business combination, HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. will be renamed as Hyperfine, Inc., and the combined company’s Class A common stock is expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under ticker symbol “HYPR.”

Company Overview

The business combination will bring together Hyperfine and Liminal, two companies with the potential to drive a transformative shift in MRI and brain sensing technology and capabilities. This transaction is designed to create a combined company with synergistic advantages across imaging and monitoring, and the potential to expand the existing $23 billion global imaging market by developing solutions across the care continuum.

Hyperfine is an innovative medical technology business with a mission to provide affordable and accessible imaging and monitoring to revolutionize healthcare for people around the world. Hyperfine’s FDA-cleared, commercially available Swoop™ imaging system can be used by healthcare professionals to make fast, effective clinical diagnoses. The easy-to-use interface and portable design make it accessible for use in hospitals, clinics, and other settings outside of the conventional MRI suite. Hyperfine employs a simple subscription-based business model and supports imaging at a fraction of the costly outlay associated with conventional MRI systems.

Liminal’svision is to make brain monitoring as simple as taking blood pressure measurements. The company is developing an advanced, non-invasive technology to monitor brain vital signs, including blood flow and pressure. There are significant clinical opportunities for non-invasive brain monitoring to help patients across the care continuum, including immediate applications in traditional care settings such as intensive care units (ICUs); long term potential in new care settings such as operating room (OR), emergency room (ER), and outpatient care; and eventually the possibility to monitor patients at home, subject to regulatory authorization.

Management Comments

“The combination of Hyperfine, Liminal, and HealthCor Catalio presents an inspiring opportunity to transform the global MR imaging and brain sensing paradigm,” said Dave Scott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyperfine. “This business combination will empower Hyperfine with the expanded resources, financing, and expert advisory team to substantially broaden MR imaging accessibility and ultimately build a transformational ecosystem across the care continuum.”

“The best way to predict the future is to make it,” said Dr. Jonathan M. Rothberg, founder of Hyperfine and Liminal. “We are taking the next step in our mission to provide affordable and accessible imaging, sensing, and guided robotic intervention to democratize and bring equity to healthcare for people around the world.”

Christopher Gaulin, Chief Executive Officer and Director of HealthCor Catalio, said, “Healthcare is rapidly evolving within and beyond the walls of the traditional hospital. We believe Hyperfine and Liminal are well positioned to bring sophisticated MR imaging and neurological vital signs detection to a broader patient base with substantially reduced barriers to care. Hyperfine’s rapid growth is a testament to its innovative technology, and we see an immense market opportunity poised for disruption.”

Summary of the Transaction

The business combination values the combined entity at a total enterprise value of approximately $580 million upon closing and is expected to position the combined entity with approximately $375 million of cash to drive the business through its investment phase and to positive cash flow, assuming no redemptions. The combined company’s estimated cash balance will consist of $207 million from the SPAC trust fund, $126 million from PIPE investors, and $66 million from the balance sheets of Hyperfine and Liminal, less $24 million transaction expenses.

Pro forma following the business combination and the PIPE, the securityholders of Hyperfine and Liminal are expected to own approximately 59% of the combined company, assuming no redemptions.

There will be no selling stockholders in the transaction.

The proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of each of HealthCor Catalio, Hyperfine and Liminal, and is subject to the approval of the stockholders of HealthCor Catalio, Hyperfine and Liminal, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary conditions, including a registration statement on Form S-4 being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The proposed transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and an investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed today by HealthCor Catalio with the SEC, which will be available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Hyperfine and Liminal. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. is serving as legal advisor to Hyperfine and Liminal.

Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor to HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. Jefferies LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. acted as capital markets advisors and co-lead placement agents to HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. in connection with the private placement. Wells Fargo Securities also acted as capital markets advisor and placement agent to HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. in connection with the private placement. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Paul Hastings LLP are serving as legal advisors to HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. and the private placement agents.

Management Presentation and Webcast Details

About Hyperfine and the Swoop™ Portable MRI System

Hyperfine’s Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is designed to address the limitations of current imaging technologies and make MRI accessible anytime, anywhere, to any patient. Swoop™ wheels directly to the patient’s bedside, plugs into a standard electrical wall outlet, and is controlled by an Apple iPad®. Designed as a complementary system to traditional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, images that display the internal structure of the head are captured by Swoop™ at the patient’s bedside, with results in minutes, enabling critical decision-making capabilities across a variety of clinical settings.

Hyperfine received FDA clearance for its portable MR imaging for the brain and head of patients of all ages in August 2020. Since its launch in the fall of 2020, Swoop has been honored repeatedly, as one of two finalists for the Best+New+Radiology+Vendor+of+2020+by+Aunt+Minnie, the winner of the American+College+of+Emergency+Physicians+%28ACEP%29+2020+incubatED+Medical+Device+Innovation+Challenge, and with a Best+Practices+Product+Innovation+Award+from+Frost+%26amp%3B+Sullivan, and most recently as a 2021+Innovation+Awards+Honoree+from+CES. Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a health technology incubator with offices in CT, NY, CA and Taiwan.

Hyperfine was founded in 2014 by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, a serial entrepreneur who received the Presidential Medal of Technology & Innovation in 2016 for inventing a novel next generation DNA sequencing method and has founded multiple healthcare and technology companies, including 454 Life Sciences, Ion Torrent, CuraGen, Butterfly Network, and Quantum-Si. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fhyperfine.io%2F.

About Liminal Sciences, Inc.

Liminal Sciences is committed to building a device to non-invasively measure key vital signs in the brain, in order to enable unprecedented access to dramatically improve patient outcomes. Liminal was founded in 2018 by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.liminalsciences.com%2F.

About HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HCAQ) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HealthCor Catalio has stated a focus on the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries, with particular interest in the life sciences and medical technology sectors. For more information, visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hcspac.com%2F.

