Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Appointment of Pam Compton as Director of Business Development

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (the Company)a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that Pam Compton has been appointed Director of Business Development, and will begin her duties on July 19, 2021. Ms. Compton previously served as an independent member of the Company's board of directors and has resigned that role in order to work for the Company full-time.

Ms. Compton has over 37 years' experience in banking, having served most recently as a Branch Retail Executive, BBVA USA. Prior to that, she was Vice President and Relationship Manager at a branch of Pacific Premier Bank and before that she served in the same capacity for a branch of First Bank. Earlier in her career she was a Vice President and Relationship Manager at JP Morgan Chase & Co. In addition to serving on the board of Envirotech Vehicles, she has previously held board memberships for Peppermint Ridge, CREW and has been part of various charitable organization committees. Ms. Compton is RMA Credit Analyst Certified, has Omega Credit Analyst certification and Chase Leadership certification.

"I have known Pam for many years and worked closely with her in a variety of roles," said Phillip Oldridge, Envirotech Vehicles' Chief Executive Officer. "She brings operational and financial experience as well as a wide range of contacts from industry, government and the financial sector which are expected to significantly boost our opportunities to expand our growth and profile. We welcome Pam's transition from the board to the executive team and are very fortunate to have her wide range of expertise at our disposal."

Michael Menerey, Envirotech Vehicles' Chief Financial Officer, added "With Pam's addition to our leadership team, we are ramping up our business development efforts. Given her previous experience as a board member, she has hit the ground running and has already identified potential customers and partnership opportunities for our all-electric vehicles. In addition, her extensive commercial banking experience and contacts has already proven to be valuable and I look forward to working closely with her as we scale the business."

Ms. Compton said "I am thrilled to be joining Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. and to be working on a daily basis with Phil, Mike and the rest of the team. With my background and experience, including my previous advisory role as part of the board, I am energized by the opportunities ahead for Envirotech and confident I will be able to contribute to the Company's growth and success."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for light-to- heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contacts:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: 203.972.9200

Email: [email protected]

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/654690/Envirotech-Vehicles-Inc-Announces-Appointment-of-Pam-Compton-as-Director-of-Business-Development



