J2 Global Completes Two Acquisitions in Q2 2021

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, announced today that it completed two acquisitions in the second quarter of 2021.

The acquisitions listed below grow J2’s global customer base, provide access to new markets and expand J2’s product lineup. The acquisitions include:

Moz (stock) Marketing Technology (USA) DailyOM (assets) Health (USA)

Terms of the individual acquisitions were not disclosed, and the financial impact to J2 Global is not expected to be material with respect to those acquisitions.

About J2 Global®

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005004/en/