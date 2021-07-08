Logo
Ranpak Advances Packaging Automation with Strategic Investment in Pickle Robot Company

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ranpak+Holdings+Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced its recent investment in Pickle+Robot+Company (“Pickle”), a leader in the application of robots for automated sorting, loading and unloading of packaged goods within logistical lines.

Pickle Robot has developed a low cost, collaborative package-handling robot that automates several key tasks along the e-commerce supply chain. Ranpak Automation’s investment in Pickle is highly strategic, and complements and expands Ranpak’s existing portfolio of automated solutions. This investment follows Ranpak’s recent creation of R Squared Robotics, a division that uses 3D computer vision and artificial intelligence technologies to improve end-of-the-line packaging and logistics. Ranpak Automation, along with Pickle and R Squared Robotics, will design and build automated, integrated systems for high volume end-users to improve the speed and efficiency of their operations.

“We are investing in leading-edge technology to further accelerate Ranpak’s global leadership in packaging automation,” said Omar Asali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “This strategic investment in Pickle Robot combined with our addition of R Squared Robotics, further solidifies our focus on automation and ultimately unlocks new opportunities to deliver efficiencies, cost-savings and value to our global customer base. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and robotics, Ranpak is driving transformation of the fulfillment and packaging industry.”

Andrew Meyer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pickle Robot added, “As a leader in packaging automation, Ranpak is the ideal partner to apply and scale our robotic solutions, which inexpensively retrofit into existing operations while increasing the processing rate of the entire packaging facility. We are excited to work together to bring our robotics technology to the global logistics industry.”

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 700 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ranpak.com. Additional information about R Squared Robotics can be found at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rsquaredrobotics.com.

About Pickle Robot Company

Pickle Robot Company’s mission is to build robots that help move packages seamlessly in and out of distribution and fulfillment centers. Founded by an MIT alumni group of robotics and machine learning experts, Pickle creates robots that work alongside people in the very complex world of the loading dock, reducing the arduous human effort that goes into getting online orders to the front door. For additional information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.picklerobot.com%2F.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005167/en/

