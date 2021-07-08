First Foundation Inc. Appoints Kelly Rentzel as General Counsel

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today the appointment of Kelly Rentzel as Executive Vice President, General Counsel.

“As we continue to expand into new regions and grow our existing business, it is great to have someone with Kelly’s background on our team,” said Scott F. Kavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer, First Foundation Inc. “Kelly is a seasoned lawyer with strong experience in the banking industry and we look forward to having her expertise as we execute on our growth plan.”

Rentzel will be working out of the newly relocated principal office in Dallas, Texas, and will support both First Foundation Bank and First Foundation Advisors. She will report directly to Kavanaugh.

“I am excited to join First Foundation during a time of such tremendous growth," Rentzel said. “As I step into my new role, I am looking forward to supporting the expansion developments, cultivating new relationships with the team, and helping to build on the successes already achieved.”

Rentzel brings with her over 15 years of legal experience, with almost a decade focused on the banking industry. Prior to joining First Foundation, she served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Texas Capital Bank. She began her career at Texas Capital Bank as its first in-house lawyer and went on to build an in-house team of six attorneys. Previously, she worked as a litigator in private practice and as a staff attorney for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

She received her bachelor's degree from Rice University and her Juris Doctorate from Southern Methodist University. Rentzel received a Distinguished Alumni Award from Southern Methodist University, a Presidential Citation from the Dallas Bar Association, and an Outstanding Public Service and Pro Bono Award from The Texas Lawbook and Association of Corporate Counsel. She currently serves on the Board of the Dallas Bar Association.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

