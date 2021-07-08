Cerence and Visteon Transform Two-Wheeler Experience with Integrated Voice-Enabled Cockpit Electronics Solution

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. and BURLINGTON, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, and Visteon Corporation ( VC), an automotive technology leader dedicated to creating more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experiences, today announced Cerence’s conversational AI will be integrated in Visteon’s recent SmartCore™ product award with a leading motorcycle manufacturer.



The product will include core Cerence® technologies, including AI-powered voice recognition, natural language understanding, and text-to-speech – all with global language support – alongside Visteon’s Android-based SmartCore™ technology platform: the integrated domain controller powering the instrument cluster, infotainment, telematics, and display. The system will launch with a leading motorcycle manufacturer in 2024, powering a 12-inch display that offers connected apps and over-the-air software download capabilities.

“The motorcycle market is undergoing a digital-cockpit transformation similar to passenger vehicles,” said Bob Vallance, senior vice president, customer business groups and marketing. “Providing our customer with an integrated digital experience technology created by Visteon with Cerence’s technology equips riders with voice-powered access to a dynamic infotainment experience, keeping them safe and informed while on the road.”

This integrated solution can be augmented and expanded to meet the customer’s needs with the addition of other Cerence core technologies, Cerence Cloud Services, and more.

“As two-wheelers become more prevalent, there’s a need for intelligent, voice-powered experiences that help keep riders safe through deep integration with their expansive digital lives,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence Inc. “The infotainment system is the central brain of these vehicles, and we are proud to partner with Visteon as the leader in cockpit electronics to together create consistent, integrated experiences that can be simply deployed by our mobility customers.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Visteon Corporation

Visteon is a technology leader in automotive electronics dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. Our platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.5 billion and booked $4.6 billion of new business in 2020. Learn more at https://www.visteon.com/newsroom/.

