Cerence and Visteon Transform Two-Wheeler Experience with Integrated Voice-Enabled Cockpit Electronics Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cerence and Visteon Transform Two-Wheeler Experience with Integrated Voice-Enabled Cockpit Electronics Solution

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Visteon will integrate Cerence conversational AI into recent SmartCore™ two-wheeler product award to deliver intuitive mobility experiences

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. and BURLINGTON, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, and Visteon Corporation ( VC), an automotive technology leader dedicated to creating more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experiences, today announced Cerence’s conversational AI will be integrated in Visteon’s recent SmartCore™ product award with a leading motorcycle manufacturer.

The product will include core Cerence® technologies, including AI-powered voice recognition, natural language understanding, and text-to-speech – all with global language support – alongside Visteon’s Android-based SmartCore™ technology platform: the integrated domain controller powering the instrument cluster, infotainment, telematics, and display. The system will launch with a leading motorcycle manufacturer in 2024, powering a 12-inch display that offers connected apps and over-the-air software download capabilities.

“The motorcycle market is undergoing a digital-cockpit transformation similar to passenger vehicles,” said Bob Vallance, senior vice president, customer business groups and marketing. “Providing our customer with an integrated digital experience technology created by Visteon with Cerence’s technology equips riders with voice-powered access to a dynamic infotainment experience, keeping them safe and informed while on the road.”

This integrated solution can be augmented and expanded to meet the customer’s needs with the addition of other Cerence core technologies, Cerence Cloud Services, and more.

“As two-wheelers become more prevalent, there’s a need for intelligent, voice-powered experiences that help keep riders safe through deep integration with their expansive digital lives,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence Inc. “The infotainment system is the central brain of these vehicles, and we are proud to partner with Visteon as the leader in cockpit electronics to together create consistent, integrated experiences that can be simply deployed by our mobility customers.”

For more about Visteon, visit www.visteon.com/newsroom/, and follow the company on LinkedIn. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Visteon Corporation
Visteon is a technology leader in automotive electronics dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. Our platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.5 billion and booked $4.6 billion of new business in 2020. Learn more at https://www.visteon.com/newsroom/.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: [email protected]

Dave Barthmuss
Visteon Corp.
Tel: 805-660-1914
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3Njg3MiM0Mjg3MjI0IzIxODc5MzM=
d826c71b-5d27-4120-a253-7b357cb7c077

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment