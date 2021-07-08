Certara Announces Update of BaseCase Software, the Company's Value Communication Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Certara Announces Update of BaseCase Software, the Company's Value Communication Platform

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Major Release to Help Life Science Companies Maximize Go-to-Market Impact

PRINCETON, N.J., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the release of BaseCase software version 2021.06, which updates the value communication software platform to include new capabilities that can provide biopharmaceutical and medical device companies greater commercial success for new therapies and products.

“In today's value-based healthcare environment, hard data guide reimbursement, prescribing, and procurement decisions,” said Daniel R. Matlis, founder and president of Axendia, a leading life science industry analyst firm. “These determinations are focused on demonstrating that a particular product delivers the best possible outcomes for a specific patient population at the most appropriate cost. As a result, the ability to easily build state-of-the-art, data-driven mobile apps, like BaseCase software, which enhance communication of value-based evidence, is paramount.”

The BaseCase software provides commercial, market access, and medical affairs teams a comprehensive, end-to-end environment to build state-of-the-art, interactive, data-driven mobile applications using multiple data sources, such as real-world data (RWD) and evidence (RWE). The BaseCase software enhances communications to demonstrate the value of therapies with payers, providers, and healthcare professionals. Currently, the platform is used in more than 60 countries by more than 30,000 users, including seven of the top 10 global biopharmaceutical companies and seven of the top 10 global medical device companies.

New capabilities of Certara’s BaseCase software include:

  • Data Connect for connection to any data source and real-time updates
  • Map Control for interactive maps, such as heat maps and maps of the human body
  • Portal to easily develop and deploy mobile communication tools that demonstrate the value of a medical product

“The addition of Data Connect is a real breakthrough for Certara’s BaseCase software,” said Bridget Dunne, value communications team lead at Novartis. “It has significantly expanded our offerings and allows us to work with a wider range of customers. By connecting to live data feeds, regular data updates are automated, reducing timelines and workload significantly. It is secure and intuitive, and I’m excited to work on more projects of this kind.”

To learn more about BaseCase software, please go to: https://www.certara.com/evidence-access/basecase-value-communication-software/

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Certara Contact

Jieun W. Choe
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Ariane Lovell
Finn Partners
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3NjkzNiM0Mjg3MzY4IzIyMDQ3MTY=
a0f91f19-81c6-4b43-8004-da53530411d1

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment