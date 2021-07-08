Logo
Lawson Products, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) (“Lawson” or the “Company"), a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021, pre-market. The Company will hold a conference call to review second quarter results beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator on the day of the call. If you pre-register, you will be given a passcode to identify the Lawson call and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register please go to:

https%3A%2F%2Fconfsignup.callcia.com%2FRegistration%2FRegister%3FConferenceId%3D961026

Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may join on the day of the call by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (domestic); or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and reference Lawson Products. You may access streaming audio of the call through the events calendar on the Investor Relations page of Lawson’s website https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lawsonproducts.com%2F.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through August 31, 2021. Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 1-877-481-4010; international callers should dial 1-919-882-2331. The PIN access number for the replay is 41933#. You can also access the webcast replay on the Investor Relations page of Lawson’s website through August 31, 2021.

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson and Partsmaster’s Managed Inventory process and the Company’s problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through %3Cb%3EThe+Bolt+Supply+House%3C%2Fb%3E, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under itsKent+Automotive brand, the Company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

%3Cb%3ELawson+Products%3C%2Fb%3E ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

For additional information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lawsonproducts.com%2F or https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kent-automotive.com%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005123r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005123/en/

